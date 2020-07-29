Loading…
The CO2 Company

.5g CBD Full Spectrum Oil - AC/DC

HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%

Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes

Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid

Mulitple flavors available

High quality material for extraction

Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method

New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges

Triple tested

*not distilate but full spectrum oil*

606 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!