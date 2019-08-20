The CO2 Company
.5g THC Full Spectrum Oil - Quantum Kush
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes
Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid
Mulitple flavors available
High quality material for extraction
Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method
New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges
Triple tested
*not distilate but full spectrum oil*
Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid
Mulitple flavors available
High quality material for extraction
Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method
New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges
Triple tested
*not distilate but full spectrum oil*
Quantum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!