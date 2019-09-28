The CO2 Company
Gelato Sorbet Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Gelato Sorbet effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
ADD/ADHD
50% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!