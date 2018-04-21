Jah Goo Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Jah Goo effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
19% of people say it helps with eye pressure
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!