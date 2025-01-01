We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
The Greenery Hash Factory
Representing the original Hash tradition.
The Greenery Hash Factory products
42 products
Hash
Moroccan Hash
by The Greenery Hash Factory
5.0
(
4
)
Hash
Lebanese Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
5.0
(
2
)
Hash
Bubble Hash
by The Greenery Hash Factory
5.0
(
1
)
Hash
Banana Kush x Grape Ape X Stardawg Moroccan Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 62.2%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Hash
Hash Joint
by The Greenery Hash Factory
Hash
Gorilla Hills x Citral Skunk Moroccan Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Hash
Layer Cake x Wedding Cake Moroccan Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Hash
Cindy 99 Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 34%
CBD 0%
Hash
Chemmy Jones X Chem Dawg #4 Bubble Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 58.6%
CBD 0%
Hash
Han Solo Burger Lebanese Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 48.3%
CBD 0%
Hash
Animal Mints x Zookies Lebanese Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 52.8%
CBD 0%
Hash
Cake Crasher Lebanese Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 48.4%
CBD 0%
Hash
Strawberry Cough x RGW #2 Lebanese Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Hash
707 Headband X Stardawg Moroccan Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 57.8%
CBD 0%
Hash
Citral Glue Moroccan Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 49.5%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Rosin
by The Greenery Hash Factory
Hash
Gorilla Hills Lebanese Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 46.1%
CBD 0%
Hash
White 99 x Jillybean x RGW Moroccan Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 58.2%
CBD 0%
Hash
Chocolate Thai x Indigo Diamond Moroccan Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 68.1%
CBD 0%
Hash
Original Glue (GG4) Bubble Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 61.6%
CBD 0.5%
Hash
Brain OG X Banner #3 Moroccan Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 59.9%
CBD 0%
Hash
GS Cookies x Skywalker x Stardawg Moroccan Hash 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 61.7%
CBD 0%
Flower
Witches Weed Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 45.7%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Kandy Kush Hash Pre-Roll 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 32.2%
CBD 0%
