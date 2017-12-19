About this strain
Chemmy Jones, also known as "Chem Jones" and "Chemdog Jones," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Connoisseur Genetics . Chemmy Jones is made by uniting genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.
Chemmy Jones effects
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
1% | low
About this brand
The Greenery Hash Factory
The Greenery Hash Factory skillfully crafts solvent-less extracts with exceptionally-grown cannabis, along with a nod to tradition for an authentic concentrate.
Through recreating the classics like Kief Brick, Lebanese Hash, and Moroccan Hash, along with modern counterparts such as Bubble Hash and Infused Flower (commonly referred to as Caviar), we blend tradition, artistry, and technology for quality hash you can love and trust.
Our extraction methods concentrate cannabis’s richest features to enhance potency without introducing solvents that sacrifice the plant’s native chemical structure. The result is a cleaner concentrate that naturally enhances the terpene and cannabinoid profiles inherent to premium cannabis.
