We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
The Greenery Hash Factory
Representing the original Hash tradition.
20
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
4 products
Flower
Witches Weed Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 45.7%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Kandy Kush Hash Pre-Roll 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 32.2%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Green Crack x Chemmy Jones Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 51.4%
CBD 51.4%
Pre-rolls
Bruce Banner #3 Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by The Greenery Hash Factory
THC 38%
Home
Brands
The Greenery Hash Factory
Catalog
Cannabis