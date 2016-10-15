About this strain
Biochem is the sedating cross of Chemdawg 4 and Sensi Star. This indica-dominant strain offers patients a weighted relaxation with a gentle headiness that infuses the body with a soft and soothing haze. Enjoy Biochem in the evening, as its effects naturally sedate. The aroma and taste are rich with notes of fuel, citrus, and herbaceous greenery, while the appearance is bright green with a peppering of purple entangled in orange pistils.
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
69% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
35% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
