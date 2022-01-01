About this product
Our vegan CBD Live Resin gummies contain 25mg of CBD Live Resin per gummy and were intentionally formulated with the ideal texture for both taste and product stability. Fruit pectin-based gummies have a higher melt point and are said to be felt more quickly than the more slowly digested gelatin-based alternatives. Available in mixed flavors or single flavor options if you find a favorite.
The suggested serving size is 1 gummy but for most consumers who have sensitive endocannabinoid systems, a half dose is recommended as you can always assess the effects and safely dose higher if needed. It’s important to note that edibles on average take 30-60 minutes to before any effect is felt and effects of the active compounds are not felt until typically 2-3 hours in. Effects last several hours.
The suggested serving size is 1 gummy but for most consumers who have sensitive endocannabinoid systems, a half dose is recommended as you can always assess the effects and safely dose higher if needed. It’s important to note that edibles on average take 30-60 minutes to before any effect is felt and effects of the active compounds are not felt until typically 2-3 hours in. Effects last several hours.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect supplies some of the industry's best CBD & Delta 8 brands & also has a line of consumer goods under the name Modern Herb Co.
Find cannabis quality goods including CBD Live Resin, CBD + Delta 8 Dabs, Indoor CBD Flower + Delta 8 Flower, Delta 8 Gummies, Delta 8 Caramels, CBD Live Resin + Delta 8 Softgels, Tinctures & Vape Cartridges
Find cannabis quality goods including CBD Live Resin, CBD + Delta 8 Dabs, Indoor CBD Flower + Delta 8 Flower, Delta 8 Gummies, Delta 8 Caramels, CBD Live Resin + Delta 8 Softgels, Tinctures & Vape Cartridges