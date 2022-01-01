Our vegan CBD Live Resin gummies contain 25mg of CBD Live Resin per gummy and were intentionally formulated with the ideal texture for both taste and product stability. Fruit pectin-based gummies have a higher melt point and are said to be felt more quickly than the more slowly digested gelatin-based alternatives. Available in mixed flavors or single flavor options if you find a favorite.



The suggested serving size is 1 gummy but for most consumers who have sensitive endocannabinoid systems, a half dose is recommended as you can always assess the effects and safely dose higher if needed. It’s important to note that edibles on average take 30-60 minutes to before any effect is felt and effects of the active compounds are not felt until typically 2-3 hours in. Effects last several hours.