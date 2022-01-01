Our CBD Live Resin softgels offer an easy-to-use, tasteless, portable form factor that allows for more accurate dosing. If you don’t like inhaled products or the taste of tinctures, this is an excellent option. Live Resin potentiates the benefits of CBD distillate by broadening the spectrum of the plant’s compounds formulated into the product and adding naturally occurring CBDa. As the market has developed it has become more common knowledge that broader spectrums are more beneficial than isolated and narrower spectrum products. With that in mind, we want to give you the best range of the plant’s medicine that you can get outside of a solventless extraction. The process of extracting live resin gives you a more purified and targeted product without losing all of the plant’s beneficial compounds.

