About this product
To make our Delta 8 flower we start with the most beautiful flower with the best aroma & then we infuse with Delta 8 & micron screened kief.
The effects of Delta 8 flower make it a great cannabis alternative for those in states where cannabis is not legalized. Wanting something less psychoactive? Try our CBD & CBG flower. The flower for sale on our site is federally compliant and contains less than .3% Delta 9 (THC).
CULTIVAR DETAILS:
AROMA: is a 4 out of 5 (bag has strong aroma)
PROFILE: Varies
COLOR: Medium to light green in color
DENSITY & STRUCTURE: Primarily large and mid-size buds with a density of 4.5 out of 5
TRIM QUALITY: Machine trimmed with a hand finish (small amount of fan leaf/less than 10%)
SEEDS: None
COA: potency tested
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
PRECAUTIONS: Product is psychoactive
DELTA 8: Varies between batches but guaranteed to be strong
DELTA 9: Under legal limit of .3% or LOQ
Delta-8 is a psychotropic compound similar to Delta-9. The effect of Delta 8 is a more clear-headed, less debilitating, euphoric experience, as compared to Delta 9. Cannabis consumers who experience anxiety or paranoia prefer Delta 8, which does not have that effect.
Products can ship to states that have not legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours.
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a bulk wholesale supplier that also sells direct to consumers under the brand " Modern Herb Co. "
Our products are formulated with CBD Live Resin & Delta 8 then combined with cannabinoids to target effects in our Daytrip, Anytime & Knockout blends.
Our products can ship to states that have not yet legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours. All our products are full panel tested and include COAs to ensure safety & potency.
WHAT IS DELTA 8
Delta-8 is a psychotropic compound similar to Delta-9. The effect of Delta 8 is a more clear-headed, less debilitating, euphoric experience, as compared to Delta 9. Cannabis consumers who experience anxiety or paranoia prefer Delta 8, which does not have that effect.
WHAT IS LIVE RESIN
Live Resin is a type of extract that is considered higher quality than most others. Unlike standard extracts which are pulled from dried plant matter including leaves and stems, our Live Resin is hand harvested, uses only the flowers and is extracted off of fresh frozen never dried. This makes a more phytochemical rich extract that is more therueptically beneficial.
