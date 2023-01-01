To make our Delta 8 flower we start with the most beautiful flower with the best aroma & then we infuse with Delta 8 & micron screened kief.



The effects of Delta 8 flower make it a great cannabis alternative for those in states where cannabis is not legalized. Wanting something less psychoactive? Try our CBD & CBG flower. The flower for sale on our site is federally compliant and contains less than .3% Delta 9 (THC).



CULTIVAR DETAILS:

AROMA: is a 4 out of 5 (bag has strong aroma)

PROFILE: Varies

COLOR: Medium to light green in color

DENSITY & STRUCTURE: Primarily large and mid-size buds with a density of 4.5 out of 5

TRIM QUALITY: Machine trimmed with a hand finish (small amount of fan leaf/less than 10%)

SEEDS: None

COA: potency tested

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

PRECAUTIONS: Product is psychoactive

DELTA 8: Varies between batches but guaranteed to be strong

DELTA 9: Under legal limit of .3% or LOQ

Delta-8 is a psychotropic compound similar to Delta-9. The effect of Delta 8 is a more clear-headed, less debilitating, euphoric experience, as compared to Delta 9. Cannabis consumers who experience anxiety or paranoia prefer Delta 8, which does not have that effect.

Products can ship to states that have not legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours.



