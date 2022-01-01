Our D8 Live Resin tincture consists of high-quality D8 distillate, coupled with CBD live resin extracted from fresh-frozen hemp. Live resin maintains the highest range of the plant’s therapeutic compounds (read more about “What is Live Resin” below) and naturally contains CBDa, which is known to be the best hemp-based compound for anxiety. CBD Live Resin helps to potentiate the D8 in this product. We add organic MCT & Avocado oil to optimize cannabinoid uptake and make for a smooth viscosity delivery as a tincture.