AROMA: is a 5 out of 5 (bag has strong aroma)

PROFILE: Strong sour and citrus

COLOR: Medium to light green in color

DENSITY & STRUCTURE: Primarily large and mid-size buds with a density of 3.5 out of 5

TRIM QUALITY: Machine trimmed with a hand finish (small amount of fan leaf/less than 10%)

SEEDS: None

COA: potency tested

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

PRECAUTIONS: Product is psychoactive

DELTA 8: Varies between batches but guaranteed to be strong

DELTA 9: Under legal limit of .3% or LOQ

ONSET & DURATION: Inhalation 5-15 min to feel effect | Duration 2-4 hours on average

PACKAGING: Orders under 1 lb are retail packaged & orders over 1 lb are shipped in vacuum-sealed or mylar bags

CUSTOMIZATION: Add Delta 10, CBN and/or other cannabinoids, choose terpenes and flower

PRODUCT VARIABLES: Because this product is a plant and is not factory produced there will be variables between the buds. Embrace their differences. They are for therapeutic use not for use as a centerfold.

