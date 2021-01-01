About this product
AROMA: is a 5 out of 5 (bag has strong aroma)
PROFILE: Strong sour and citrus
COLOR: Medium to light green in color
DENSITY & STRUCTURE: Primarily large and mid-size buds with a density of 3.5 out of 5
TRIM QUALITY: Machine trimmed with a hand finish (small amount of fan leaf/less than 10%)
SEEDS: None
COA: potency tested
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
PRECAUTIONS: Product is psychoactive
DELTA 8: Varies between batches but guaranteed to be strong
DELTA 9: Under legal limit of .3% or LOQ
ONSET & DURATION: Inhalation 5-15 min to feel effect | Duration 2-4 hours on average
PACKAGING: Orders under 1 lb are retail packaged & orders over 1 lb are shipped in vacuum-sealed or mylar bags
CUSTOMIZATION: Add Delta 10, CBN and/or other cannabinoids, choose terpenes and flower
PRODUCT VARIABLES: Because this product is a plant and is not factory produced there will be variables between the buds. Embrace their differences. They are for therapeutic use not for use as a centerfold.
PROFILE: Strong sour and citrus
COLOR: Medium to light green in color
DENSITY & STRUCTURE: Primarily large and mid-size buds with a density of 3.5 out of 5
TRIM QUALITY: Machine trimmed with a hand finish (small amount of fan leaf/less than 10%)
SEEDS: None
COA: potency tested
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
PRECAUTIONS: Product is psychoactive
DELTA 8: Varies between batches but guaranteed to be strong
DELTA 9: Under legal limit of .3% or LOQ
ONSET & DURATION: Inhalation 5-15 min to feel effect | Duration 2-4 hours on average
PACKAGING: Orders under 1 lb are retail packaged & orders over 1 lb are shipped in vacuum-sealed or mylar bags
CUSTOMIZATION: Add Delta 10, CBN and/or other cannabinoids, choose terpenes and flower
PRODUCT VARIABLES: Because this product is a plant and is not factory produced there will be variables between the buds. Embrace their differences. They are for therapeutic use not for use as a centerfold.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a female-founded Oregon-based wholesale supply company specializing in cannabis quality products and extracts.
We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.
Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.
We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.
We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.
Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.
We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.