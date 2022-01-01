About this product
Delta 8 distillate and other minor cannabinoids, a compliant preformulated extract with strain-specific effect. Delta 8 Sugar is for those who want the centering cannabinoid blend and a pleasant taste and aroma. For a more true to plant experience, we offer Live Resin D8 Sugar dabs as well. For a milder psychoactive effect, we also offer a Live Resin CBD Blend.
About this brand
The Hemp Collect supplies some of the industry's best CBD & Delta 8 brands & also has a line of consumer goods under the name Modern Herb Co.
Find cannabis quality goods including CBD Live Resin, CBD + Delta 8 Dabs, Indoor CBD Flower + Delta 8 Flower, Delta 8 Gummies, Delta 8 Caramels, CBD Live Resin + Delta 8 Softgels, Tinctures & Vape Cartridges
