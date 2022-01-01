Our Delta 8 CBG hemp flower is for those seeking a stronger psychoactive effect with CBG to enhance the experience. To make our Delta 8 flower we start with fresh Oregon grown hemp flower with the best aroma & then we infuse with Delta 8 & micron screened kief.



The effects of Delta 8 flower make it a great cannabis alternative for those in states where cannabis is not legalized. Wanting something less psychoactive? Try our CBD & CBG flower. The flower for sale on our site is federally compliant and contains less than .3% Delta 9 (THC).