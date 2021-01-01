About this product
Delta 8 THC vape carts are an excellent option for those who live in states where cannabis and Delta 9 THC are not yet legalized. It is an easy-to-use form factor that travels well. NOTE YOU WILL NEED TO PURCHASE A 510 THREAD BATTERY TO USE.
Delta 8 THC has a psychoactive effect described by consumers as being more clear than what Delta 9 THC provides. It’s important to note that each person’s experience will vary depending on factors relating to the body’s engagement with the compounds.
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a female-founded Oregon-based wholesale supply company specializing in cannabis quality products and extracts.
We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.
Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.
We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.
