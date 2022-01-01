Our Live Resin CBD tincture consists of high-quality CBD live resin extracted from fresh-frozen hemp which maintains the highest range of the plant’s therapeutic compounds (read more about “What is Live Resin” below) coupled with CBDa, which is known to be the best hemp-based compound for anxiety. Live Resin helps to potentiate the CBD in this product. We add organic MCT & Avocado oil to optimize cannabinoid uptake and make for a smooth viscosity delivery as a tincture.