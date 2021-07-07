COLOR: Yellow

TEXTURE: Wax like and solid

PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is intoxicating and is rated 3 out of 5

CBD: ranges from 80-90%, varies between batches

DELTA 8: 0%

Δ9 THC: Non detect

TERPENES: Hemp-derived (Botanical terpenes available for custom orders)

DOSING: approx 25 mg per serving (Tolerance will vary between users. Start low & build)

ONSET: Inhaled = 5 min-15 min

DURATION: Inhaled = 2-4 hours

HANDLING: Must be warmed to consume

STORAGE: Store sealed at room temperature or lower and avoid excessive heat

PACKAGING: 1-3.5 gram sizes are retail packaged (all other sizes packaged as bulk)

PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Add D10, THCv or other cannabinoids. Call to discuss MOQ’s

ORIGIN MATERIAL: Sungrown Oregon hemp