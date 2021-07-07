About this product
COLOR: Yellow
TEXTURE: Wax like and solid
PSYCHOACTIVITY: This product is intoxicating and is rated 3 out of 5
CBD: ranges from 80-90%, varies between batches
DELTA 8: 0%
Δ9 THC: Non detect
TERPENES: Hemp-derived (Botanical terpenes available for custom orders)
DOSING: approx 25 mg per serving (Tolerance will vary between users. Start low & build)
ONSET: Inhaled = 5 min-15 min
DURATION: Inhaled = 2-4 hours
HANDLING: Must be warmed to consume
STORAGE: Store sealed at room temperature or lower and avoid excessive heat
PACKAGING: 1-3.5 gram sizes are retail packaged (all other sizes packaged as bulk)
PRODUCT VARIATIONS: Add D10, THCv or other cannabinoids. Call to discuss MOQ’s
ORIGIN MATERIAL: Sungrown Oregon hemp
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a female-founded Oregon-based wholesale supply company specializing in cannabis quality products and extracts.
We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.
Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.
We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.
