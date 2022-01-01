CBD live resin is made from high-quality Oregon-grown hemp flower, fresh frozen as it’s harvested out of the field. The fresh-frozen hemp flower is then extracted making a phytochemically and terpene-rich extract that has more therapeutic potential.



By blending live resin extract with Delta 8 distillate and sedating minor cannabinoids, we are able to offer a compliant preformulated extract with more potent knockout, couch-lock effect. Live Delta 8 Knockout Batter is for those who want the potent effect of Live Resin and CBN with the most natural and true-to-the-plant taste and aroma. For a milder psychoactive effect, we also offer a Live Resin CBD Blend.