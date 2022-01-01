Our Live Resin Delta 8 Soft Gels are a great way to get the benefits of Live Resin + Delta 8 in a portable form factor with consistent dosing. When you consume hemp extracts, they’re thought to last twice as long as it does when inhaled/smoked. Making it great for use during the day and with the longer impact you consume less making it more cost effective per dose.



Delta 8 is a legal alternative for those living in states where Delta 9 THC and cannabis are still not legalized. Delta 9 THC works in synergy with other compounds in the body’s endocannabinoid system and Delta 8 does the same. By combining terpene rich live resin with delta 8, other cannabinoids, we’re able to potentiate the therapeutic benefit.