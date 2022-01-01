About this product
Our Live Resin Delta 8 Soft Gels are a great way to get the benefits of Live Resin + Delta 8 in a portable form factor with consistent dosing. When you consume hemp extracts, they’re thought to last twice as long as it does when inhaled/smoked. Making it great for use during the day and with the longer impact you consume less making it more cost effective per dose.
Delta 8 is a legal alternative for those living in states where Delta 9 THC and cannabis are still not legalized. Delta 9 THC works in synergy with other compounds in the body’s endocannabinoid system and Delta 8 does the same. By combining terpene rich live resin with delta 8, other cannabinoids, we’re able to potentiate the therapeutic benefit.
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect supplies some of the industry's best CBD & Delta 8 brands & also has a line of consumer goods under the name Modern Herb Co.
Find cannabis quality goods including CBD Live Resin, CBD + Delta 8 Dabs, Indoor CBD Flower + Delta 8 Flower, Delta 8 Gummies, Delta 8 Caramels, CBD Live Resin + Delta 8 Softgels, Tinctures & Vape Cartridges
