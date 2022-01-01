Pink Panther has a sweet terpene profile mixed with scents of pine and pears. It immediately hits the consumer between the eyes, curbing pain caused by headaches or migraines. Pink Panther’s strong mood elevation also assists with depression, making this strain a natural accompaniment to physical activity and socializing. We like to add Delta 8 CBD Live Resin to a Pink Panther joint for a psychotropic kick to this Indoor Hemp Flower.



CBD flower is a great option for those in states where cannabis is still not legalized. It’s also great for states where it is. We get asked a lot about the effects. Indoor grown flower provides the highest degree of consistency throughout the harvest lot and proper harvest steps are taken to ensure you have the best final product. Wanting something stronger? Try our Delta 8 flower.



The CBD hemp flower for sale on our site is federally compliant and contains less than .3% Delta 9 (THC). With all of our flower listings, we strive for transparency and try to provide the most accurate representation but due to the nature of the product variables will occur.



CULTIVAR DETAILS:

AROMA: is a 4 out of 5 (pungent OG nose)

PROFILE: Sweet and Funk

COLOR: Lighter green in color

DENSITY & STRUCTURE: Primarily large buds, freeze-dried cure

TRIM QUALITY: Hand trimmed, cryo cured

SEEDS: None

COA: potency tested



Products can ship to states that have not legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours.