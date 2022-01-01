About this product
Pink Panther has a sweet terpene profile mixed with scents of pine and pears. It immediately hits the consumer between the eyes, curbing pain caused by headaches or migraines. Pink Panther’s strong mood elevation also assists with depression, making this strain a natural accompaniment to physical activity and socializing. We like to add Delta 8 CBD Live Resin to a Pink Panther joint for a psychotropic kick to this Indoor Hemp Flower.
CBD flower is a great option for those in states where cannabis is still not legalized. It’s also great for states where it is. We get asked a lot about the effects. Indoor grown flower provides the highest degree of consistency throughout the harvest lot and proper harvest steps are taken to ensure you have the best final product. Wanting something stronger? Try our Delta 8 flower.
The CBD hemp flower for sale on our site is federally compliant and contains less than .3% Delta 9 (THC). With all of our flower listings, we strive for transparency and try to provide the most accurate representation but due to the nature of the product variables will occur.
CULTIVAR DETAILS:
AROMA: is a 4 out of 5 (pungent OG nose)
PROFILE: Sweet and Funk
COLOR: Lighter green in color
DENSITY & STRUCTURE: Primarily large buds, freeze-dried cure
TRIM QUALITY: Hand trimmed, cryo cured
SEEDS: None
COA: potency tested
Products can ship to states that have not legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours.
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a bulk wholesale supplier also providing consumer products under the brand " Modern Herb Co. "
All our products are made with CBD Live Resin or Delta 8. Products can ship to states that have not legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours.
All our products are full panel tested and include COAs.
All our products are formulated for potency and efficacy. We take pride in formulating effective and affordable products.
WHAT IS DELTA 8
Delta-8 is a psychotropic compound similar to Delta-9. The effect of Delta 8 is a more clear-headed, less debilitating, euphoric experience, as compared to Delta 9. Cannabis consumers who experience anxiety or paranoia prefer Delta 8, which does not have that effect.
