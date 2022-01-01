About this product
CULTIVAR DETAILS:
AROMA: is a 4 out of 5 (strong aroma, 3.7% terpenes)
PROFILE: Lively citrus with notes of sour earth
COLOR: Lighter green in color
DENSITY & STRUCTURE: Primarily large and mid-size buds with a density of 4 out of 5
TRIM QUALITY: Hand-trimmed
GROWN: USDA Organic
SEEDS: None
COA: potency tested and agricultural harvest test available
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect supplies some of the industry's best CBD & Delta 8 brands & also has a line of consumer goods under the name Modern Herb Co.
Find cannabis quality goods including CBD Live Resin, CBD + Delta 8 Dabs, Indoor CBD Flower + Delta 8 Flower, Delta 8 Gummies, Delta 8 Caramels, CBD Live Resin + Delta 8 Softgels, Tinctures & Vape Cartridges
