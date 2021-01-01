About this product

You will not find a more relaxing flower with a more significant amount of beneficial CBD than our new G1 CBD strain of hemp flower. When you’re ready to wind down at the end of a hectic day, there is nothing better than to enjoy the feeling of a complete head-to-toe tranquility that you will find in this Indica cross between Bubba Kush and Remedy.



Bubba Kush is a prevalent strain renowned for its ability to relax the mind and body completely. Its earthy flavors and aroma combine with the flower’s tranquil effect to deliver a truly euphoric experience. The remedy is also an Indica strain of hemp. However, this strain is more known for providing an exceptional dose of CBD into the system. Combining these two strains creates a wonderfully soothing experience for both the mind and body while keeping the mind clear and focused.



You’ll find yourself enjoying the floral flavors as you inhale and the subtle tones of chocolate and coffee when you exhale. Your muscles will unwind as dreamy bliss takes over your mind. Say goodbye to stress and hello to a big grin on your face.