About this product
White Coconut Pie is an exotic strain that guarantees a memorable cannabis experience. This hybrid variety combines relaxation and euphoria in perfect balance. The very name conjures images of indulgence and pleasure.
With a captivating fragrance reminiscent of freshly baked coconut pie, this strain engages your senses, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The effects of White Coconut Pie are as delightful as its aroma. It offers a mild and elevating high that fosters creativity and relaxation, making it an ideal choice for those in search of relaxation and tranquility.
Whether you're looking for a moment of serene contemplation or a burst of imaginative inspiration, White Coconut Pie has the potential to be your trusted companion on your cannabis journey.
With a captivating fragrance reminiscent of freshly baked coconut pie, this strain engages your senses, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The effects of White Coconut Pie are as delightful as its aroma. It offers a mild and elevating high that fosters creativity and relaxation, making it an ideal choice for those in search of relaxation and tranquility.
Whether you're looking for a moment of serene contemplation or a burst of imaginative inspiration, White Coconut Pie has the potential to be your trusted companion on your cannabis journey.
White Coconut Pie THCA Flower
The Hemp DoctorFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
White Coconut Pie is an exotic strain that guarantees a memorable cannabis experience. This hybrid variety combines relaxation and euphoria in perfect balance. The very name conjures images of indulgence and pleasure.
With a captivating fragrance reminiscent of freshly baked coconut pie, this strain engages your senses, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The effects of White Coconut Pie are as delightful as its aroma. It offers a mild and elevating high that fosters creativity and relaxation, making it an ideal choice for those in search of relaxation and tranquility.
Whether you're looking for a moment of serene contemplation or a burst of imaginative inspiration, White Coconut Pie has the potential to be your trusted companion on your cannabis journey.
With a captivating fragrance reminiscent of freshly baked coconut pie, this strain engages your senses, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The effects of White Coconut Pie are as delightful as its aroma. It offers a mild and elevating high that fosters creativity and relaxation, making it an ideal choice for those in search of relaxation and tranquility.
Whether you're looking for a moment of serene contemplation or a burst of imaginative inspiration, White Coconut Pie has the potential to be your trusted companion on your cannabis journey.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Notice a problem?Report this item