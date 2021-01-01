The Herbsmith
Essence Vapor Cartridges
About this product
We are proud to present our vape cartridge, using the finest hardware design that exposes your medicine to only glass, ceramic and stainless steel. As a result, essence vapors taste smoother and cleaner than competing brands. No glycerine/glycols are used; the oil tests at 75-80% THC, -80-85% total cannabinoids.
AVALIABLE STRAINS:
JACK HERER - SKYWALKER OG - TANGIE - GRAPE APE - TAHOE OG - GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
