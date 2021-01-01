Loading…
Logo for the brand The Herbsmith

The Herbsmith

Essence Vapor Cartridges

About this product

We are proud to present our vape cartridge, using the finest hardware design that exposes your medicine to only glass, ceramic and stainless steel. As a result, essence vapors taste smoother and cleaner than competing brands. No glycerine/glycols are used; the oil tests at 75-80% THC, -80-85% total cannabinoids.

AVALIABLE STRAINS:
JACK HERER - SKYWALKER OG - TANGIE - GRAPE APE - TAHOE OG - GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!