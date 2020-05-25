About this product
Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to put out an entirely fresh strain on the market. Silver Lemon Haze and Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to create a super flavorful chemy strain. This hybrid has many people reporting an uplifting feeling mellowing out into a relaxed mood, perfect for a lackadaisical afternoon adventure.
Lilac diesel produces big buds with a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem.
Lilac diesel produces big buds with a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem.
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.
Lilac Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
110 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.