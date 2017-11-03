About this product
Contains 2 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds.
Moonshine Haze #7 is a Sativa.
About this strain
Moonshine Haze by Rare Dankness Seeds is a mostly sativa strain bred by combining Nevil's Wreck and Amnesia Haze.
Moonshine Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
140 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
