The sativa-dominant Nevil’s Wreck from Rare Dankness Seeds crosses Arcata Trainwreck and Neville’s Haze in a spicy, floral fusion that lifts depression and sharpens the appetite. Nevil’s Wreck tends to exhibit uplifting, alert sativa effects, but some phenotypes may express more indica-like heaviness. This clone-only strain has an indoor flowering time that falls between 65 and 115 days and grows best with hydroponics, but novice growers might need more experience before undertaking this challenging sativa.