About this strain
Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
