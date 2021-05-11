Loading…
Logo for the brand The TabEASE Company | Free Shipping

The TabEASE Company | Free Shipping

TabEASE Watermelon Delta 8 THC Mouthwatering Sublingual Candy Capsules

Indulge in the world's sweetest D8 THC edibles on the market. Tabs are discrete, potent and consistent. Each tab consistently contains 20 mg D8 THC with 25 tabs in each package. Watermelon is a TabEASE engineered flavor that will not let down anyone who loves juicy flavors.
-Uniform for consistent dosing
-Sugar Free
-Vegan
-Gluten Free
-Keto Friendly
-Heat Resistant (wont melt in shipping or in a hot car)
-Shelf Stable
-Mouthwatering Flavors
-Discrete and durable packaging

www.tabEASE.com
