Afgoo? Bless you! You will feel blessed by this myrcene-heavy strain. Afgoo, aka Afgooey, is a strong indica with roots unknown. It is rumored that it may have descended from an Afghani/Maui Haze. Afgoo’s robust, foresty flavor dominates your senses and delivers a calm, relaxing feeling.
Afgoo, also known as "Afgooey" and "Afghan Goo," is a potent indica-dominant marijuana strain that is believed to descend from Afghani and Maui Haze. This strain may provide some uplifting creativity in smaller doses, but is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.
Afgoo effects
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.