*heavy breathing* “Luke, I am your father,” said OG Kush to Skywalker OG. “I know,” said Skywalker OG. The name is kinda obvious… and Skywalker is undeniably my mom.” The limonene and caryophyllene are strong in this one, inducing effects as tingly and relaxing as a lightsaber’s buzz.
Bubba Skywalker effects
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.