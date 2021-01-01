About this product

Using our proprietary, solvent-less extraction method, The Truth MCP is a full cannabinoid profile concentrate of unactivated THC. Unlike other powdered isolates, MCP keeps the full cannabinoid expression of the original source strain intact, resulting in a full entourage effect. The tasteless powder is activated by heat. Simply sprinkle in your joint, top your bowl, add to your favorite recipe just before cooking, or dissolve in boiling water to activate the THC.