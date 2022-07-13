About this product
We source our Broad Spectrum naturally grown Hemp from our partner farms in Colorado. Therabis products are produced in FDA inspected and Good Manufacturing Practice compliant facilities. Therabis products are tested at 3rd party testing facilities.
Each pouch contains 60 chews for a 30 day supply. Each chew contains 1mg of Broad Spectrum Hemp as well as a supportive blend of vitamins and other natural ingredients. Chicken and catnip flavored, Therabis chews are cat approved and highly palatable.