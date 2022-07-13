Developed and continually tested by Veterinarian Dr. Stephen Katz since 2015, science is at the core of each Therabis formula. Powered by active ingredient Broad Spectrum Hemp paired with L-Theanine, an extract from Green Tea, these two natural ingredients form the pillars of support for a calm and quiet demeanor. Studies have shown L-Theanine can provide support for a calm demeanor in stressful situations.



We source our Broad Spectrum naturally grown Hemp from our partner farms in Colorado. Therabis products are produced in FDA inspected and Good Manufacturing Practice compliant facilities. Therabis products are tested at 3rd party testing facilities.



Calm and Quiet Supplements are packaged into individual packets in a 7 day and 30 day supply. Each packet contains 2.5mg of Broad Spectrum Hemp as well as a supportive blend of vitamins and other natural ingredients. Vegan bacon flavored, Therabis Supplements are dog approved and highly palatable. Recommended usage before, during, or after feeding.