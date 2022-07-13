Developed and continually tested by Veterinarian Dr. Stephen Katz since 2015, science is at the core of each Therabis. Powered by active ingredient Full Spectrum Hemp and L-Theanine, an extract from Green Tea, these two natural ingredients form the pillars of support for a calm and quiet demeanor. Studies have shown L-Theanine can provide support for a calm demeanor in stressful situations.



We source our Broad Spectrum naturally grown Hemp from our partner farms in Colorado. Therabis products are produced in FDA inspected and Good Manufacturing Practice compliant facilities. Therabis products are tested at 3rd party testing facilities.



Each pouch contains 60 chews for a 30 day supply. Each chew contains 2mg of Broad Spectrum Hemp as well as a supportive blend of vitamins and other natural ingredients. Vegan bacon flavored, Therabis chews are dog approved and highly palatable.