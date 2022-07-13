Developed and continually tested by Veterinarian Dr. Stephen Katz since 2015, science is at the core of each Therabis formula. Powered by active ingredient Broad Spectrum Hemp paired with Bromelain and Quercetin, which contain natural, plant based enzymes which may support skin health. Combined with the naturally occurring omega-3 fatty acids from Green Lipped Mussel, these natural ingredients form the pillars of support for healthy skin and coat.



We source our Broad Spectrum naturally grown Hemp from our partner farms in Colorado. Therabis products are produced in FDA inspected and Good Manufacturing Practice compliant facilities. Therabis products are tested at 3rd party testing facilities.



Stop the Itch supplements are packaged into individual packets in a 7 day and 30 day supply. Each packet contains 3mg of Broad Spectrum Hemp as well as a supportive blend of vitamins and other natural ingredients. Vegan bacon flavored, Therabis supplements are dog approved and highly palatable. Recommended usage before, during, or after feeding.