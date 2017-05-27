Time Machine Flower 14g Pouch Hybrid Strawberry Cheesecake

by Time Machine
IndicaTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Strawberry Cheesecake is a hybrid cannabis strain known for its sweet, fruity flavor and potent effects. It originated in the Pacific Northwest and has gained popularity for its well-balanced combination of physical and mental effects. Its THC content ranges from 18-25%, making it a popular choice among medical patients. With a flavor profile of strawberries and cream, Strawberry Cheesecake offers a mild and subtle aroma. It's a popular choice for those who are looking for a strain that offers a well-balanced combination of physical and mental effects, leaving you transported and euphoric.
Time Machine's greenhouse flower is a premium cannabis product that embodies the past, present, and future of California fun. Our 100% family-owned farm offers a variety of core classic strains, grown using generational techniques, to provide the best value flower smalls. Our greenhouse flower is cultivated, cured, sorted, and packaged onsite, so there's no shake, no trim, no stems, and you get pure premium smalls. Available in 1/8oz (3.5g), 1/4oz (7g), 1/2oz (14g), and 1oz (28g) pouches, our greenhouse flower is the perfect companion for time-traveling. Smoke like the future depends on it!

About this strain

Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by generations of backcrossing Purple Panty Dropper and a Forum cut of GSC. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests —sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 27%. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue

About this brand

Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.

Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!

