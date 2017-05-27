Strawberry Cheesecake is a hybrid cannabis strain known for its sweet, fruity flavor and potent effects. It originated in the Pacific Northwest and has gained popularity for its well-balanced combination of physical and mental effects. Its THC content ranges from 18-25%, making it a popular choice among medical patients. With a flavor profile of strawberries and cream, Strawberry Cheesecake offers a mild and subtle aroma. It's a popular choice for those who are looking for a strain that offers a well-balanced combination of physical and mental effects, leaving you transported and euphoric.

Time Machine's greenhouse flower is a premium cannabis product that embodies the past, present, and future of California fun. Our 100% family-owned farm offers a variety of core classic strains, grown using generational techniques, to provide the best value flower smalls. Our greenhouse flower is cultivated, cured, sorted, and packaged onsite, so there's no shake, no trim, no stems, and you get pure premium smalls. Available in 1/8oz (3.5g), 1/4oz (7g), 1/2oz (14g), and 1oz (28g) pouches, our greenhouse flower is the perfect companion for time-traveling. Smoke like the future depends on it!

