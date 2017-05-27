About this product
Time Machine Flower 14g Pouch Hybrid Strawberry Cheesecake
by Time Machine
Indica THC 28%
About this product
About this strain
Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by generations of backcrossing Purple Panty Dropper and a Forum cut of GSC. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests —sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 27%. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue.
