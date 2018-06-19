Time Machine Flower 3.5g Pouch Hybrid Strawberry Cheesecake



Dessert time with this indulgent cross of Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese. Sweet berries and creamy cheese melt away pain and allow the mind to soar with creative energy then fade into euphoric sleepiness.



Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.



Time Machine Flower is…

- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis

- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems

- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site

- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor

- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand

- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality