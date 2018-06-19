Time Machine Flower 3.5g Pouch Hybrid Strawberry Cheesecake
by Time Machine
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Time Machine Flower 3.5g Pouch Hybrid Strawberry Cheesecake
Dessert time with this indulgent cross of Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese. Sweet berries and creamy cheese melt away pain and allow the mind to soar with creative energy then fade into euphoric sleepiness.
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis
- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems
- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site
- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor
- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand
- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality
About this strain
Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chronic with White Widow and Cheese. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests – sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 20%, and CBD levels of 2% or more. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue.
Strawberry Cheesecake effects
150 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Time Machine
Time Machine Flower is…
100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis
100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems
Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site
Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor
The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand
Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality
Available in:
Pouches - 3.5g (1/8oz), 7g (1/4oz), 14g (1/2oz), and 28g (1oz)
Pre-Rolls - 3.5g 7pk and 14g 28pk