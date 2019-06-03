CBD-Rich Hemp Flower-Top Shelf

Sometimes, you just want to enjoy CBD at its safest source – straight from the hemp plant itself. We offer legal hemp strains that contain under the 0.3% THC maximum limit and contain over 22.823% active CBD. This hemp strain, known as Sour Space Candy, contains over 24.84% cannabinoids in total, and it’s rich in terpenes.



Sour Space Candy is a particularly devastating genetic cross of Sour Tsunami and Early Resin bud, two well-known expressions of cannabis of a more Sativa-dominant genetic makeup.



What You Can Expect:



The smell of Sour Space Candy is very strong and pungent. Mimicking a tropical scent, it is reminiscent of the amazons. The aroma has a hint of a citrus to it and it that exaggerates if you grind or bust up the flower. The aroma of the bud, as many Hemp Flower enthusiasts would tell you, is very important when it comes to the overall experience. Fortunately for this strain, the smell leaves you wanting for more with every whiff.



As far as Sour Space Candy taste goes, the bud stays true to its name and tastes of sweet candied apples. This balances balances nicely with a slight cherry flavor hint. The overall flavor profile is complemented by the earthy undertones of the bud. Being a truly impressive and unapologetic flower, users have given it high praise mainly for the smell and taste.



Cannabinoid Content: .3% Max THC, 22.823% Max Active CBD, 24.84% Total cannabinoids



Dominant Terpenes: β-Myrcene, farnesene, β-Caryophyllene and a-Bisabolol



Type: Hybrid- Sativa Dominant



Despite the extremely low concentration of THC, Timeless CBD makes NO guarantee that any individual will be able to pass a drug test after using this product.