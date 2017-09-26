Timeless Vapes
Berry White 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
The offspring of two celebrity strains: Berry and White Widow— Berry White has paved its own way to fame with effects of evenly balanced stress relief and euphoria. Perfect for the creative needing a bit of inspiration or the anxious individual wanting to converse. The light aroma, flavor of light sour berry and pine will leave you feeling refreshed and ready for the day ahead.
Berry White effects
Reported by real people like you
770 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!