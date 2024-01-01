Pacific Punch 24.4% THC | Sativa

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 9%CBD —
About this product

Ride the wave of energy and creativity with Pacific Punch, a vibrant sativa strain that’s as refreshing as a coastal breeze. Known for its uplifting and invigorating effects, Pacific Punch is the perfect companion for daytime adventures or sparking inspiration during your creative pursuits.

This strain boasts a tantalizing aroma of tropical fruit with hints of citrus and sweet berry undertones, delivering a flavor profile as bold and refreshing as its name suggests. The effects are cerebral and energizing, offering a clear-headed high that keeps you focused and motivated.

Whether you’re tackling a project, heading outdoors, or just need a burst of positivity, Pacific Punch will have you riding high and soaking up good vibes.

Key Attributes:
- Type: Sativa
- Flavor Profile: Tropical fruit, citrus, sweet berry
- Effects: Uplifting, energizing, creative
- Ideal For: Daytime use, creativity, focus, and socializing

Get ready to seize the day with the tropical energy of Pacific Punch!

About this strain

Pacific OG is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Snow Lotus and Nepalese. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and creative. Pacific OG has 9% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pacific OG, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060-1002881865A
