Pacific Punch 24.4% THC | Sativa
by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 9%CBD —
About this strain
Pacific OG is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Snow Lotus and Nepalese. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and creative. Pacific OG has 9% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pacific OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
