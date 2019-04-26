TKO Reserve
Red Velvet Pie Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
1.5 grams of mouthwatering organic cannabis. No trim, no shake, just buds.
Red Velvet Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
37% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!