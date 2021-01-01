About this product

Cannabis is legal, in some form or another, in approximately half of the United States and Ohio’s General Assembly recently passed a medical cannabis bill. With the passage of H.B. 523, it’s only a matter of time before medical cannabis is a reality in Ohio – and there are a number of things to consider about the changing landscape.



The growth of the cannabis industry in Ohio is an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs, doctors, and patients. But it carries great risks for those caught unprepared.



For one, it’s important to be cognizant of the continuing federal prohibition on cannabis sale, cultivation, manufacture, use, and possession. While the federal government has been respectful of state law thus far, that policy can change in a heartbeat. Ohio is beginning the rule-making process to implement to H.B. 523, and there is already significant uncertainty regarding the scope of the regulations, as well as the impact of the medical marijuana rules on physicians, patients, business owners, and municipalities.