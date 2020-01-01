Tom Haren, Attorney at Law

As an attorney with the law firm of Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co., LPA, Tom helps people who have a lot to lose. He regularly fights for individuals, professionals, and business owners when they find themselves facing both criminal investigations and civil lawsuits in state and federal trial and appellate courts throughout Ohio. He also counsels and advises people interested in becoming a part of Ohio’s soon-to-be legal marijuana industry. Tom knows how important quality legal counsel can be. He treats each client as if that client were his own family member. His clients know that they can get in touch with him if they ever have a question about their matter. They know he will take the time to explain the process. They know he will fight for them. They know that he doesn’t quit on his clients.