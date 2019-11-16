Cookies and Cream Distillate Cartridge .5g
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
All Natural 100% pure cannabis is extracted using food grade alcohol and butane, then refined additionally using wiped film distillation, mixed with terpenes, i.e.; limonene, pinene, myrcene, linalool, ocimene, terpineol, humelene, and caryphyllene, and loaded into a CCELL cartridge.
About this strain
Coming from Big Buddha Seeds, Cookies and Cream Cheese is an indica-dominant cross of GSC and Big Buddha Cheese. It puts off an odor of freshly baked cookies with a kushy spice, and the smoke is sweet and fruity. Give Cookies and Cream Cheese a shot if you’re looking for a strain that may ease your mind without holding you back from day-to-day activities.
Cookies and Cream Cheese effects
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
33% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Top Shelf Washington
We are a Washington I-502 Tier 3 producer-processor, located in Arlington Washington, about 45 minutes North of Seattle. We produce premium cannabis and concentrates, keeping quality and consistency in the hearts of our team members 100% of the time. We take pride in the care of our garden, our team, and our I-502 retailers. Bringing high-quality cannabis products to the market at a reasonable price is our goal.
Top Shelf was founded in 2012 by TJ Werth after listening to a news article about medical marijuana. Our vision is to help promote growth in the cannabis industry through responsibility and education. TJ is active in several political organizations and speaks in Olympia frequently. Our mission is to help promote an open and free market where consumers can benefit from healthy competition and innovation. Our core values are quality, value, and exceptional service. Our flower is hand cultivated, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. We ensure freshness and purity with every lot of flower or concentrates by testing all our products through a third-party lab.
