All Natural 100% pure cannabis is extracted using food grade alcohol and butane, then refined additionally using wiped film distillation, mixed with terpenes, i.e.; limonene, pinene, myrcene, linalool, ocimene, terpineol, humelene, and caryphyllene, and loaded into a CCELL cartridge.
Dirty Girl effects
Reported by real people like you
126 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
