Topstone Projects
Topstone Vape V2 Black
About this product
vaporizer for concentrates, wax, essential oils, & non-ashing materials
bocote wood mouthpiece
glass chamber
stainless steel fitting
rechargeable battery
magnetic charging platform with micro usb
comes with 2 coils:
titanium dual coil: quartz core + cup, 1.2 ohms resistance, wick free design
ceramic nail: ceramic cup and heating element
hand assembled in Connecticut
measurements: 7” x 1.5”
bocote wood mouthpiece
glass chamber
stainless steel fitting
rechargeable battery
magnetic charging platform with micro usb
comes with 2 coils:
titanium dual coil: quartz core + cup, 1.2 ohms resistance, wick free design
ceramic nail: ceramic cup and heating element
hand assembled in Connecticut
measurements: 7” x 1.5”
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!