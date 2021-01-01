Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Topstone Projects

Topstone Projects

Topstone Vape V2 Black

About this product

vaporizer for concentrates, wax, essential oils, & non-ashing materials
bocote wood mouthpiece
glass chamber
stainless steel fitting
rechargeable battery
magnetic charging platform with micro usb

comes with 2 coils:
titanium dual coil: quartz core + cup, 1.2 ohms resistance, wick free design
ceramic nail: ceramic cup and heating element

hand assembled in Connecticut
measurements: 7” x 1.5”
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!