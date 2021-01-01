Loading…
Logo for the brand Topstone Projects

Topstone Projects

Topstone Vaporizer

About this product

Vaporizer for concentrates, wax, essential oils, & non-ashing materials

bocote wood mouthpiece
pyrex glass chamber – 4mm
stainless steel labyrinth seal fittings
titanium coil
rechargeable battery
micro-usb charging port

assembled in Connecticut
measurements: 7” x 1.5”

The Topstone vaporizer is made as a low production item to guarantee highest quality use of materials and assembly. We work exclusively with manufacturers in America; the vaporizers are then assembled in Connecticut.
