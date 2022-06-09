About this product
When choosing the right CBD product for your furry friend, look no further than Tree of Life Seeds CBD Oil Pet Drops. Each 250 mg bottle of our pet drops contains Phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) hemp CBD oil to help your pets feel like their best selves.
Why Use Tree of Life CBD For Your Pet?
At Tree of Life Seeds, our CBD Oil pet products are made with broad-spectrum CBD that has a complete, rich profile of cannabinoids and terpenes. We keep the health and safety of your pets close to our hearts, so we make sure our products are 100% free of THC. Tree of Life Seeds CBD products are made with all-natural ingredients, including non-GMO hemp that we grow and process right here in the U.S. To help your pet gain the full advantages of broad-spectrum CBD, we nano-emulsify our oil to increase its bioavailability, making it easier to absorb.
Our CBD Oil Pet Drops are perfect for your dogs or cats. You can incorporate them into your pet’s daily routine by mixing a few drops in with their food or dropping them below their tongue. Dosage size depends on the weight of your pet, so follow this chart to help you decide on a CBD oil dosage to start with:
¼ dropper up to 20 lbs: 2.5 mg
½ dropper up to 40 lbs: 5 mg
¾ dropper up to 60 lbs: 7.5 mg
1 dropper up to 80 lbs: 10 mg
About this brand
Tree of Life Seeds
At Tree of Life, we understand that the power of CBD can be harnessed in many ways. That’s why we create a wide range of high-quality CBD products to fit every lifestyle, from CBD oil and topicals to CBD pet treats. Our CBD products are 100% THC free, ensuring that people in every state, from professional athletes to bus drivers and teachers, have the option for a better life.
CBD is on the rise, but not all products are created equal. At Tree of Life, we believe that trust is earned through transparency. That’s why we put our USA-made CBD products through rigorous in-house and third-party lab testing. If we don’t ingest it, put it on our skin, or feed it to our pets, then we won’t sell it to you.
We don’t just sell CBD, we’re Arkansas farmers and certified master growers. We make our products using our own farms and labs, putting science at the forefront. Our nano-emulsification technique makes it easier for your body to process and feel the effects of our products. And we do it without any synthetic materials, heavy metals, or toxins.
