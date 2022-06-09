When choosing the right CBD product for your furry friend, look no further than Tree of Life Seeds CBD Oil Pet Drops. Each 250 mg bottle of our pet drops contains Phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) hemp CBD oil to help your pets feel like their best selves.



Why Use Tree of Life CBD For Your Pet?

At Tree of Life Seeds, our CBD Oil pet products are made with broad-spectrum CBD that has a complete, rich profile of cannabinoids and terpenes. We keep the health and safety of your pets close to our hearts, so we make sure our products are 100% free of THC. Tree of Life Seeds CBD products are made with all-natural ingredients, including non-GMO hemp that we grow and process right here in the U.S. To help your pet gain the full advantages of broad-spectrum CBD, we nano-emulsify our oil to increase its bioavailability, making it easier to absorb.



Our CBD Oil Pet Drops are perfect for your dogs or cats. You can incorporate them into your pet’s daily routine by mixing a few drops in with their food or dropping them below their tongue. Dosage size depends on the weight of your pet, so follow this chart to help you decide on a CBD oil dosage to start with:



¼ dropper up to 20 lbs: 2.5 mg

½ dropper up to 40 lbs: 5 mg

¾ dropper up to 60 lbs: 7.5 mg

1 dropper up to 80 lbs: 10 mg